Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Black Hills alerts:

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,759,000 after acquiring an additional 460,433 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Black Hills by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 404,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314,860 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,629,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 542,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Black Hills by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after acquiring an additional 99,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.11. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.