Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,183.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.59.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,564. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

