BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $878.84 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $920.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $872.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.32, for a total transaction of $815,320.00. Insiders sold 32,843 shares of company stock valued at $28,391,112 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

