BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Insider Peter Hayes Purchases 15,000 Shares

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) insider Peter Hayes bought 15,000 shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,329. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 184.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 771,570 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at $5,449,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 61.1% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 858,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 325,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 52.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 81,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 66,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

