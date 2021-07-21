BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCA. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 73.3% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCA opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

