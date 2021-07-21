Blackstone Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Starboard Value Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 3,455.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

SVAC stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.