Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $2.66 Million in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after buying an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 598.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,054,000 after buying an additional 1,374,399 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after buying an additional 1,039,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 409.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,083,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,813,000 after buying an additional 870,978 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $6,012,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $2,889,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,180,463 shares of company stock valued at $491,711,949. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.98. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

