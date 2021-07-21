Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $2.97 Million in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

OTCMKTS SCLEU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

