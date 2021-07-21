Blackstone Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

