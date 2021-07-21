Blackstone Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter worth $50,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 42.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 69.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

TELL opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.95. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

