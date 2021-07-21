Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
NYSE:BSL opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
