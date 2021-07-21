BLAST Trading Down 43% Over Last Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $15,181.33 and $47.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006112 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000115 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

