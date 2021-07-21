Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Trading 212.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 212.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00004986 BTC on major exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $458,962.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,373,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,170,857 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

