Blocknet Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $7.64 million and $2,166.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039941 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016693 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006945 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,857,536 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

