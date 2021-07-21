Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,594 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,314. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.55. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

