Bluefin Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

