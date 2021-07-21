Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,450,000.

NASDAQ GSEVU traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. 25,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,924. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

