Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $16.27 Million in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 146,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,269,000. Elastic accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESTC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.52.

Elastic stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.12. Elastic has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $112,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,231.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

