Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $767,000 Investment in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDSU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDSU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 643.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000.

NASDAQ:MUDSU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,866. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

