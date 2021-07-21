BMO Capital Markets Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $250.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HCA. Truist Securities raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $248.90 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $106.20 and a fifty-two week high of $252.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,090 shares of company stock valued at $69,156,965 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 478.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

