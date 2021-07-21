BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 30.9% in June

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

