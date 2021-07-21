Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

BYPLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BYPLF remained flat at $$11.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

