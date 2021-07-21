BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.
Shares of BOKF traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $83.70. 3,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.77. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $98.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.
BOK Financial Company Profile
BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.
