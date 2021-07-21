Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$1.75 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$1.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.16.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.13. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 0.64.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

