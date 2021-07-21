Bombardier (TSE:BBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th.
Bombardier has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.18.
