Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Karen M. Dahut Sells 42,495 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

