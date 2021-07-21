BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,917 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of BP worth $41,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BP. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 269.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.37%.

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.74 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

