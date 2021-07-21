Bradley J. Haas Sells 40,691 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 40,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $1,179,225.18. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth $141,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

