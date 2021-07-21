Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to post sales of $4.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.90 billion. Braskem reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $17.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $18.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $17.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Braskem.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Braskem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

BAK stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,333. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87. Braskem has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.