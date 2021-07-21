Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.16. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 71,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.49 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

