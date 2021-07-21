Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

BHG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

NYSE BHG opened at $12.05 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

In other Bright Health Group news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter W. Sonsini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

