BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BrightSpire Capital Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. BrightSpire Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.77. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSpire Capital (BRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.