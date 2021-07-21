Brokerages Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. AdvanSix reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 163.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $376.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ASIX stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. 1,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,677. The company has a market cap of $818.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $33.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AdvanSix by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AdvanSix by 829.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AdvanSix by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

