Brokerages Set Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Target Price at $316.67

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $316.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.07. 2,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,209. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

