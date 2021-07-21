Brokerages Set BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Price Target at €58.17

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €58.26 ($68.55).

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of BNP traded up €0.91 ($1.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €48.70 ($57.29). The stock had a trading volume of 3,413,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company has a fifty day moving average of €54.53.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

