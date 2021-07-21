Brokerages Set Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target at $42.44

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRPN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20. Groupon has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

