Brokerages Set Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Target Price at $17.24

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of IPPLF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. 6,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,069. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3964 per share. This is an increase from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.