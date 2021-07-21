Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target at $108.64

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.48. The stock had a trading volume of 38,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,803. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,276 shares of company stock worth $18,530,631. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,177,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

