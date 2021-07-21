Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) PT at GBX 327.11

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £979.05 ($1,279.14).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up GBX 3.02 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 90.02 ($1.18). The stock had a trading volume of 41,918,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The company has a market cap of £7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.49. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

