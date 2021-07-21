Brokerages Set Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target at $84.20

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of SDGR stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.27. 13,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,875. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -394.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 101,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $7,774,784.50. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $4,292,562.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,083,428 shares of company stock valued at $79,183,494 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

