Brokerages Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Price Target at $172.50

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.93. 2,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,173. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $189.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.77.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

