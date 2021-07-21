Brokerages Set The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) PT at $222.33

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE:SMG opened at $181.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.50. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 77,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $17,392,482.80. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,268 shares of company stock valued at $29,442,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,568,000 after buying an additional 430,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after buying an additional 168,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,280,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

