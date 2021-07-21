Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Price Target at $45.91

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on UDR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $54.35. 2,025,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,881. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $55.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

