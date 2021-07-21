Brokerages Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Target Price at $52.67

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on VCEL. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,079 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Vericel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 1,688.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 337,362 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 140,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCEL stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.39. 306,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,811. Vericel has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.59. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

