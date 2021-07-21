Brokerages Set Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Price Target at $29.14

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

WRI stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.91. 33,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

