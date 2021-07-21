Brokers Issue Forecasts for Altius Minerals Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04.
ALS stock opened at C$16.17 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.63 and a 52-week high of C$19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$671.14 million and a PE ratio of -56.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.29.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.93%.
Altius Minerals Company Profile
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.
