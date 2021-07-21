Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.63.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$9.36 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a current ratio of 30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 49.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.15.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,338.96.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

