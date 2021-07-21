Brokers Offer Predictions for Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $132.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,679,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.