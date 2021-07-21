Brokers Set Expectations for American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.61). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($7.25) EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of AAL opened at $20.56 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 184,315 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.