Brokers Set Expectations for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $17.08 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,466,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

